1 minute read
Turkish energy imports jump 134% to $7.75 bln in April -ministry
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ISTANBUL, May 5 (Reuters) - Turkish energy imports surged 134.1% year-on-year to $7.75 billion in April, Trade Ministry data showed on Thursday.
In the first four months of the year, energy imports leapt 173.1% to $32.75 billion, the data showed. The trade deficit as a whole was $6.1 billion in April.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Can Sezer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.