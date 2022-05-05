Turkish energy imports jump 134% to $7.75 bln in April -ministry

ISTANBUL, May 5 (Reuters) - Turkish energy imports surged 134.1% year-on-year to $7.75 billion in April, Trade Ministry data showed on Thursday.

In the first four months of the year, energy imports leapt 173.1% to $32.75 billion, the data showed. The trade deficit as a whole was $6.1 billion in April.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Can Sezer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.