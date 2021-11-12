Turkish factory activity expanded 10% in Sept

Workers install parts of a caravan at Basoglu Caravan factory in Arifiye, Turkey, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production is expected to have expanded 10% annually in September, rising for a 15th consecutive month as economic activity gained pace after coronavirus measures were lifted, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Output plummeted more than 31% in April 2020 as many factories temporarily halted operations in the initial coronavirus wave. After a strong economic rebound in the second half of 2020, new virus-related curfews were adopted earlier this year but did not affect production.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of eight institutions showed year-on-year growth of 10% in the calendar-adjusted industrial production index in September.

Forecasts ranged between 2% and 13%.

Turkey imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and restaurant closures, including a tougher but brief lockdown in April and May due to surging COVID-19 cases, but manufacturing and the broader economy were largely unaffected. All measures were lifted in July.

Turkey's economy leapt 21.7% year-on-year as expected in the second quarter, official data shows, rebounding powerfully after a sharp slowdown a year earlier driven by COVID-19 restrictions.

Analysts expect Turkey's economy to expand around 10% this year, and President Tayyip Erdogan said last week that he believes double-digit growth will be achieved. read more

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce September industrial production figures on Nov. 12 at 0700 GMT.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

