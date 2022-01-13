Turkish factory output jumps 11.4% in November

ISTANBUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production leaped 11.4% year-on-year in November, data showed on Thursday, the highest rate of growth in three months and marking the 17th consecutive month of expansion.

Month-on-month, industrial output rose 3.3% in November on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

