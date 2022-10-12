Turkish factory output rises 1% yr-on-yr in August

1/2
ISTANBUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production expanded 1% year-on-year in August, data showed on Wednesday, extending its rise for a 26th consecutive month against a background of surging inflation and lira weakness.
Month-on-month, industrial output expanded 2.4% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.
Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Azra Ceylan; Editing by Toby Chopra
