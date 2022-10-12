Turkish factory output rises 1% yr-on-yr in August

FILE PHOTO: A man walks towards the entrance of OzdilekPark Shopping Center in the business and financial district of Levent, in Istanbul, Turkey September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/















ISTANBUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production expanded 1% year-on-year in August, data showed on Wednesday, extending its rise for a 26th consecutive month against a background of surging inflation and lira weakness.

Month-on-month, industrial output expanded 2.4% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Azra Ceylan; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.