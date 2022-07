Turkish factory output rises 9.1% yr-on-yr in May

ISTANBUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production grew 9.1% year-on-year in May, data showed on Thursday, rising for a 23rd consecutive month and holding firm against a background of lira weakness and rampant inflation.

Month-on-month, industrial output expanded 0.5% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

Reporting by Gdansk newsroom; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by John Stonestreet

