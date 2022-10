ANKARA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati met with the BDDK banking watchdog and senior banking executives on Monday, two banking sources said.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Louise Heavens











