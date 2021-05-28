Turkish FinMin says Q1 indicators point to 6% growth

Skyscrapers in the Maslak bussiness and financial district are seen behind the residential apartment blocks in Istanbul, Turkey, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday that initial indicators from the first quarter of the year point to around 6% economic growth, adding that he expected this trend to continue with the support of external demand.

Turkey's economy is expected to have expanded by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday, returning to trend after pandemic-related lockdowns were careful to avoid key sectors.

Speaking at the general assembly of the Turkish Banks Association, Elvan also said the government's priorities were price stability, keeping the current account deficit under control, and bolstering the labour market.

