Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkish FinMin says Q1 indicators point to 6% growth

Reuters
1 minute read

Skyscrapers in the Maslak bussiness and financial district are seen behind the residential apartment blocks in Istanbul, Turkey, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday that initial indicators from the first quarter of the year point to around 6% economic growth, adding that he expected this trend to continue with the support of external demand.

Turkey's economy is expected to have expanded by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday, returning to trend after pandemic-related lockdowns were careful to avoid key sectors.

Speaking at the general assembly of the Turkish Banks Association, Elvan also said the government's priorities were price stability, keeping the current account deficit under control, and bolstering the labour market.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 9:27 AM UTCChina congratulates Syria's Assad on reelection

China on Friday congratulated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for winning a fourth term in an election which opponents and the West say was marred by fraud.

Middle EastU.N. launches investigation into whether Israel, Hamas committed crimes
Middle EastQatar strengthens heat stress protection for workers
Middle EastLebanon's central bank says not enough reserves for medical supplies
Middle EastDisplaced by Israeli bombs, Gazans camp by rubble of their homes