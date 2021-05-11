Skip to main content

Middle EastTurkish firm threatens to cut power supply to Lebanon, ministry says

A Turkish company that provides Lebanon with electricity from a power barge has threatened to cut off supplies, the Lebanese Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, citing a Lebanese lawmaker.

The ministry statement said Lebanon, which is in the midst of a financial crisis that led the country to default on its debts, could be plunged into "total darkness" if the Turkish firm Karadeniz disconnected its 400 megawatt (MW) supply.

