Turkish foreign arrivals rise to nearly 3.5 mln in Oct

A departure board is seen at the Istanbul Airport, during the first day of resumed Turkish Airlines flights to the U.S. amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped to 3.47 million in October, data showed on Monday, surging more than 99% from a year earlier when COVID-19 measures were still in place but still below levels reached in 2019.

Turkey began closing borders and restricting activity when its first COVID-19 case was recorded in March last year. There were only 1.7 million foreign arrivals in October 2020, compared to 4.3 million in the same month in 2019.

In the first ten months as a whole, foreign arrivals rose nearly 88% from last year but were just more than half the number in the same period in 2019.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

