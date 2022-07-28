Turkish Foreign Minister: focus needs to be on Ukraine-Russia ceasefire after grains deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to the opening session of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 8, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that following last week's grain exports deal agreed with Ukraine and Russia, there is a need to focus on a ceasefire between the warring sides.

At a news conference, Cavusoglu also said the successful implementation of the grain deal would build up trust between the two countries and could pave way for a diplomatic solution of the conflict.

