Turkish Foreign Minister: focus needs to be on Ukraine-Russia ceasefire after grains deal
ISTANBUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that following last week's grain exports deal agreed with Ukraine and Russia, there is a need to focus on a ceasefire between the warring sides.
At a news conference, Cavusoglu also said the successful implementation of the grain deal would build up trust between the two countries and could pave way for a diplomatic solution of the conflict.
