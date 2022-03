Turkish foreign minister to travel to Russia, Ukraine for talks, says Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer.

ANKARA, March 15 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he was sending his foreign minister to Moscow and Kyiv on Wednesday and Thursday as part of Turkey's mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Erdogan made the announcement during a speech broadcast after a three-hour cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.