Turkish house sales drop 12.9% year-on-year in July -stats institute

Abandoned houses are seen in front of brand new residential buildings at an urban transformation project area in Istanbul, Turkey October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

ANKARA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Turkish home sales fell 12.9% in July on the year to 93,902 houses, with sales to foreigners dropping 12.4%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Russians topped the list of foreigners with 1,028 houses purchased, reflecting how many have sought a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the fallout of Western sanctions.

They were followed by Iranians and Iraqis among the foreign buyers.

The data also showed July mortgaged sales declined 6.8% from a year earlier to 19,146 houses, accounting for 20.4% of the total sales in the period.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Nevzat Devranoglu Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun

