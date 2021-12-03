Turkish inflation at 3-year high above 21% amid lira plunge

Locals and foreign tourists shop at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo

ISTANBUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation jumped more than expected to a three-year high of 21.31% in November, data showed on Friday, further exposing the risks of recent aggressive rate cuts thatprompted a historic slide in the lira.

The central bank has slashed the policy interest rate to 15% from 19% since September, leaving Turkey's real yields are deeply negative, a red flag for investors and savers.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 3.51%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 3% and an annual forecast of 20.7%.

The producer price index rose 9.99% from the previous month for an annual rise of 54.62%.

That suggests that the currency depreciation is stoking import prices, and will pass through to overall inflation in the months ahead when economists see inflation nearing 30%.

Food, restaurants and hotels pushed up the annual number, reflecting a surge in demand, while the monthly price rise was driven by transportation costs, reflecting a jump in global energy prices.

At 0722 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 13.7 to the U.S. currency, about 0.6% weaker from Thursday's close. The unit lost some 46% of its value against the greenback this year.

The currency slumped to an all-time low 14.0 this week after President Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly defended the low-rate policy, which has been embraced by the government, regulators and the banks association despite widespread criticism.

Several economists and analysts have questioned the credibility of the inflation data and polls show Turks believe it is higher given spikes in the costs of basic goods such as food and energy.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonahan Spicer

