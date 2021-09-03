Middle East
Turkish inflation jumps above policy rate to 19.25%
ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation jumped more than expected to 19.25% in August, above the central bank's policy rate to its highest level in more than two years, according to data released on Friday, increasing the pressure for tight monetary policy.
Month-on-month consumer prices also surpassed forecasts and rose 1.12%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 0.6%. On an annual basis, the Reuters poll forecast inflation of 18.7%.
The central bank has held its policy rate at 19% since March and repeatedly promised in recent months to keep it above the inflation rate.
However on conference calls with investors on Wednesday, investors told Reuters that Governor Sahap Kavcioglu did not repeat that hawkish pledge, and said they interpreted that as a shift that could pave the way to earlier rate cuts. read more
Easing is expected to begin in the fourth quarter.
Reflecting a rise in import prices due to lira weakness this year, the producer price index rose 2.77% month-on-month in August for an annual rise of 45.52%, the data showed.
In July, the central bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 14.1%, bringing it closer to but still below market expectations as the bank's governor predicted inflation would fall significantly in the fourth quarter. read more
Annual inflation stood at 18.95% in July and 17.53% in June. The official inflation target is 5%.
