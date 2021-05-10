Production in Turkey's automotive sector climbed 28.1% year-on-year in the first four months of the year to 451,187 vehicles, with exports climbing 18.2% to 339,197, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said.

In April, production stood at 105,496 vehicles, an eightfold surge from the same month a year earlier when production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Exports in April leapt 635.8% to 78,086 vehicles.

