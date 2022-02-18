Turkish Jan house sales up 25% yr-on-yr, slide from December high

Skyscrapers in the Maslak bussiness and financial district are seen behind the residential apartment blocks in Istanbul, Turkey, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales rose 25.1% year-on-year in January to 88,306 properties, official data showed on Friday, but they tumbled from the extremely high level a month earlier which occurred after a slump in the lira's value.

Total sales in December had soared 113.7% year-on-year to 226,503 properties, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute figures. read more

The latest data showed January mortgage sales jumped 69.4% from a year earlier to 18,183, with sales to foreigners climbing 56.5% year-on-year to 4,186 properties.

In 2021 as a whole, total house sales dipped 0.5% to 1.492 million properties, with mortgaged sales down 49%.

Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay

