Turkish June automotive sales rise 12.5% - association

ISTANBUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Turkish sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles rose 12.5% year-on-year in June to 79,819 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Friday.

The year-on-year growth rate marked a slowdown from the extremely high levels in previous months, as the base effect from last year's pandemic-related slowdown evaporated.

The association forecast that sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles would amount to between 775,000 and 825,000 this year. Sales last year stood at 773,000.

Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

