Middle East

Turkish June automotive sales rise 12.5% - association

ISTANBUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Turkish sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles rose 12.5% year-on-year in June to 79,819 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Friday.

The year-on-year growth rate marked a slowdown from the extremely high levels in previous months, as the base effect from last year's pandemic-related slowdown evaporated.

The association forecast that sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles would amount to between 775,000 and 825,000 this year. Sales last year stood at 773,000.

