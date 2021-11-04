Turkish lira dips 1% against dollar on policy, inflation worry

People shop in a bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened more than 1% against the dollar on Thursday on persisting concerns about the prospect of further interest rate cuts and expectations that this will further stoke inflation, which is already at 2-1/2 year highs.

A dollar rebound fuelled losses. The lira weakened as far as 9.765 and stood at 9.73 to the U.S. currency at 1156 GMT. Annual inflation rose to near 20% in October after the central bank aggressively cut its policy rate. read more

The lira also weakened on Wednesday but pared its losses after officials responded to rumours about President Tayyip Erdogan's health by posting images of him carrying out his work.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

