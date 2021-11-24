Turkish lira drops 3% towards record low on policy worries

A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen next to Turkish lira banknotes in this illustration taken in Istanbul, Turkey November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened anew in early Wednesday trade as investor worries pushed the currency back towards the record low which it hit during a 15% crash a day earlier after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent rate cuts.

The lira stood at 13.08 against the dollar at 0611 GMT, weakening from a close of 12.7015 on Tuesday and closing in on the all-time low of 13.45. It has lost 43% of its value this year, including a more than 22% decline since the beginning of last week.

Reporting by Daren Butler

