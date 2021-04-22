Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkish lira extends losses, down more than 1%

Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Turkey's lira weakened more than 1% on Thursday, extending its losses from a day earlier when President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was fighting a "triangle of evil" of interest rates, inflation and exchange rates.

The lira stood at 8.2800 against the dollar at 0618 GMT, weakening from a close of 8.1925 on Wednesday. Earlier, it weakened 1.24% to 8.2950.

A forex trader at a bank said concerns about a worsening of ties between Ankara and Washington added to pressure on the lira.

