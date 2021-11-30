Middle East
Turkish lira stability can only be achieved by exports, tourism -Erdogan
1 minute read
ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkish currency stability can only be achieved by increasing exports and tourism revenues, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as the lira tumbled to record lows against the dollar.
In a televised interview, Erdogan also said the recent volatility in the foreign exchange rates is not based on the economic fundamentals of Turkey, adding that he hopes the country will post a current account surplus next year.
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Mark Porter
