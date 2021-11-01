Turkish lira strengthens to 9.54 against dollar

A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed 0.7% against the dollar on Monday, sustaining a more positive mood following the resolution of a diplomatic spat last week, with investor attention focused on this weeks' inflation data.

At 0650 GMT, the lira stood at 9.5405 against the U.S. currency, just off a high for the day of 9.54 and compared with a close of 9.6165 on Friday. October inflation data will be released on Nov. 3.

Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.