Turkish lira touches all-time low of 9.85 after Erdogan seeks expulsions

A money changer holds Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to a record low of 9.85 against the dollar on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan said during the weekend he had ordered the expulsion of the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries. read more

The lira subsequently rebounded, last fetching 9.7150 and was quoted at 9.7200-9.7600 at 0441 GMT. Bankers attributed the early weakness to Erdogan's comments on Saturday.

On Friday, the lira, which has fallen 24% so far this year, closed at 9.5950.

The currency had hit record lows last week after the Turkish central bank (CBRT) cut its policy rate by 200 basis points, despite rising inflation, in a shock move derided as reckless by economists and opposition lawmakers. read more

"The central bank is clearly signaling that growth takes precedence over inflation," said Win Thin at Brown Brothers Harriman.

He said another rate-cut is likely at the next policy meeting on Nov. 18, even though inflation is set to accelerate due to the plunging lira and rising energy prices.

"On top of deteriorating fundamentals, tensions with the West are likely to continue rising after President Erdogan said that ambassadors from ten nations were no longer welcome in Turkey," he added.

Erdogan said on Saturday he had told his foreign ministry to expel the envoys for demanding the release of businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been held in prison for four years without being convicted.

By Monday morning, there was no sign that the foreign ministry had yet carried out the president's instruction, which would open the deepest rift with the West in Erdogan's 19 years in power.

Erdogan was scheduled to chair a cabinet meeting on Monday at 3 p.m. (1200 GMT), with attention on focused on whether the envoy issue will be on the agenda.

"I worry ... for Turkish financial markets on Monday. The lira will inevitably come under extreme selling pressure," said veteran emerging market watcher Tim Ash at BlueBay.

"And we all know that (Central Bank Governor Sahap) Kavcioglu has no mandate to hike rates, so the only defence will be spending foreign exchange reserves the CBRT does not have."

Erdogan's political opponents said his call to expel the ambassadors was an attempt to distract attention from Turkey's economic difficulties, while diplomats hoped the expulsions might yet be averted. read more

Turkey's state banks were expected to cut borrowing costs on loans by around 200 basis points on Monday, according to three people with knowledge of the plan, following last week's central bank rate cut. read more

Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Uttaresh.V

