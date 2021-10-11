Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkish lira touches record low level against dollar

1 minute read

A money changer holds Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened on Monday to equal its record low level of 8.9750 against the dollar, which it set on Friday, weighed down by strength in the greenback as well lingering concerns over Turkish monetary policy.

Last month the central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18%. Analysts viewed this as fresh evidence of political interference by President Tayyip Erdogan, a self-described enemy of interest rates.

Citing sources, Reuters reported on Friday that Erdogan is losing confidence in central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu, less than seven months after he sacked his predecessor, because the easing came too late for the president. read more

At 1000 GMT, the lira stood at 8.9650 against the U.S. currency, edging back from the record level. It has weakened 17% against the dollar so far this year.

The dollar was its highest in nearly three years versus the yen on Monday as investors remained confident the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its massive bond-buying next month despite softer U.S. payrolls figures. read more

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:38 AM UTC

Analysis: Arabs ease Assad's isolation as U.S. looks elsewhere

While Bashar al-Assad is still shunned by the West, which blames him for a decade of brutal war in Syria, a shift is under way in the Middle East, where Arab allies of the United States are bringing him in from the cold by reviving economic and diplomatic ties.

Middle East
Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout
Middle East
Israel says it will keep Golan as Assad's fortunes, U.S. views shift
Middle East
Lebanese firefighters put out fire at fuel facility
Middle East
Turkish lira touches record low level against dollar