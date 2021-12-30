Turkish lira weakens 2% against dollar

Hassan al-Khalaf, owner of al-Manar currency exchange bureau, counts Turkish lira banknotes inside his office in the opposition-held city of Idlib, Syria, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened some 2% early on Thursday, eating into the huge gains made in the previous week as investor worries about the country's monetary policy outlook persisted.

The lira dipped to 12.9 per dollar by 0510 GMT from a close of 12.61 on Wednesday. Despite surging more than 50% last week after state-backed market intervention, it has lost 42% of its value this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.