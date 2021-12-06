Middle East
Turkish lira weakens anew towards record low against dollar
ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slid 0.7% against the dollar on Monday, weakening once again towards its record lows against the U.S. currency as concerns persisted over the central bank's monetary easing despite inflation above 21%.
At 0617 GMT, the lira stood at 13.8500 compared to a close of 13.7485 at Friday's close. It touched an all-time low of 14.00 last week after a plunge over the last month.
Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
