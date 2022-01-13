Turkish lira weakens nearly 2.5%, giving up most of Wednesday's gains
ISTANBUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened nearly 2.5% on Thursday, after rallying a day earlier, as concerns persisted over surging inflation against a background of unorthodox policies aimed at boosting exports and growth.
The lira stood at 13.62 against the dollar at 0610 GMT, down from a close of 13.2890 a day earlier. The currency had rallied some 4.7% to 13.15 late on Wednesday.
The lira lost 44% of its value against the dollar last year and a full-blown currency crisis was halted last month thanks in part to costly state interventions in the currency market to government measures.
