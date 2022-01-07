Turkish M&A totaled $3 bln last year -Competition Board

ISTANBUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions in Turkey totaled 42.6 billion lira ($3.07 billion) in 2021 as well as seven privatisation transactions that totaled 95 billion lira, the country's Competition Board said on Friday.

The most deals took place in the electricity production and distribution sector, followed by the plastic packaging production sector, the board said.

($1 = 13.8538 liras)

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.