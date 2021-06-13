Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkish military hit targets in Syria's Tel Rifat after hospital attack

2 minute read

Turkey's military hit targets in the northern Syrian town of Tel Rifat in response to artillery attacks that killed 14 people and wounded several others in nearby Afrin, state-run Anadolu agency said on Sunday.

Ankara blamed Saturday's attacks, including on a hospital, on the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the U.S.-backed militia force spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG, has said it was not responsible. read more

Anadolu said Turkish armed forces, which have a large presence in northern Syria, struck "terrorist targets" in the town. At an earlier press conference, President Tayyip Erdogan said: "We will hold these cowards accountable for every drop of blood they spilled."

Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group tied to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside its own borders, and has staged incursions into Syria in support of Syrian rebels to push it from the Turkish frontier.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 3:32 PM UTCCheers and jeers as Israel's parliament meets to install post-Netanyahu government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power was set to end on Sunday when parliament votes on a new government of improbable allies in a nation bitterly divided over his departure.

Middle EastErdogan says he and Biden must leave troubles behind at NATO meeting
Middle EastLebanon currency drops to new low as financial meltdown deepens
Middle EastKuwait's economy contracted by 9.9% in 2020 - state news agency
Middle EastTurkish military hit targets in Syria's Tel Rifat after hospital attack

Turkey's military hit targets in the northern Syrian town of Tel Rifat in response to artillery attacks that killed 14 people and wounded several others in nearby Afrin, state-run Anadolu agency said on Sunday.