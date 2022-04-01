Turkish ministry to approve request to transfer Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia -media

A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday his ministry will give a positive opinion on a prosecutor's request to transfer the case regarding the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, the broadcaster Haberturk reported.

A Turkish prosecutor called on Thursday for the trial in Istanbul of 26 Saudi suspects to be halted and transferred to Saudi authorities, a move that comes as Turkey seeks to mend ties with Riyadh. The court is set to hold its next hearing on April 7. read more

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.