Turkish mobile gaming startup Dream Games raises $155 million

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - Turkish mobile games startup Dream Games said on Wednesday it had raised $155 million from investors, valuing the business at $1 billion within months of launching its debut title, Royal Match.

The Series B investment round is the largest of its kind in Turkey, which has spawned a series of gaming startups including Peak Games, which was sold to Zynga (ZNGA.O) for $1.8 billion a year ago.

“We are very proud of the early success of Royal Match and will utilise the investment to grow the game everywhere," said co-founder and CEO Soner Aydemir.

Royal Match has built a following of more than 6 million active monthly users, entering the top 20 grossing games in the United States, Britain and Germany within three months of its launch, the company said.

The funding round was led by Index Ventures and Makers Fund, with participation from Balderton Capital, IVP and Kora, Dream Games said in a statement.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Jason Neely

