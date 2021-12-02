Turkish Nov trade deficit widens 5.4% yr-on-yr -ministry

A money changer holds Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan/File Photo

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit widened 5.4% year-on-year to $5.326 billion in November according to the general trade system, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday.

November exports climbed 33.4% to $21.468 billion, having been hit in spring last year as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt trade with Ankara's biggest partners. Imports jumped 26.7% year-on-year in November to $26.794 billion.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Birsen Altayli Editing by Daren Butler

