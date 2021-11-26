Turkish opposition figure says he was detained for 'political espionage'

ANKARA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Metin Gurcan, a founder of the Turkish opposition Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), said on Friday he had been detained over "political espionage" and that police were raiding his house.

Gurcan, a retired member of the Turkish Armed Forces, helped establish the Deva Party with Ali Babacan, a former deputy prime minister and minister under President Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan. Gurcan is also a prominent defence analyst.

"I am being detained on charges of political espionage. The police are in the house... They are searching. I am shocked. I want your help," Gurcan said on Twitter, without elaborating.

Reuters was not able to independetly verify Gurcan's claim. Turkish police were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

