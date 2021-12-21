Turkish opposition leader says government giving guarantees with money it does not have

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), attends a rally in the southern city of Mersin, Turkey, December 4, 2021. Alp Eren Kaya/Republican People's Party Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's government has provided guarantees to citizens hit by a currency crash with money it does not have, main opposition head Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on Tuesday, as the lira rebounded after President Tayyip Erdogan announced measures to encourage Turkish lira savings.

The lira rallied some 25% from record lows after the announcement by Erdogan late on Monday, in its biggest rally on record. read more

Speaking in parliament, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP) said Erdogan's government cannot establish an environment of confidence in markets, adding Turkey needed a strategy rather than short-term plans. He said citizens trusting foreign currencies over the lira showed a governance problem and repeated a call for immediate elections.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.