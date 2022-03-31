Turkish parliament passes law reducing required votes threshold to 7%

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish parliament on Thursday passed a law lowering the minimum required votes for a party to enter parliament to 7% from 10%, in a move which analysts have said would reduce the likelihood of early elections this year.

President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party and its nationalist MHP allies had presented the draft election law, which included regulations on parliamentary seat distribution in alliances between parties, to parliament on March 14. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.