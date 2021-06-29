Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Turkish police detain at least 15 at Pride march in Ankara

ANKARA, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkish police detained at least 15 people at a small Pride march in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Reuters footage showed, days after dozens were detained after authorities intervened with tear gas at a larger parade in Istanbul.

Video footage showed police officers dispersing those at the march, some of whom were waving rainbow flags, carrying banners and singing while walking through central streets.

On Saturday police in riot gear were among those intervening in central Istanbul, including pushing and dragging some people who had gathered for a Pride parade. read more

Turkish authorities have repeatedly banned Pride events in recent years. Before then, thousands of people used to take part in the parade.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

