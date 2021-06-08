Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkish prosecutor refiles case to close pro-Kurdish party -Anadolu

A top Turkish prosecutor refiled a case with the constitutional court demanding the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for alleged ties to militants, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

In March, the court sent back a similar indictment on procedural grounds for lack of details. The latest indictment demanded a political ban on some 500 party members and a block on HDP's bank accounts, Anadolu said. read more

Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties seen as a threat and has in the past banned a series of other pro-Kurdish parties.

The prosecutor's move in March was the culmination of a years-long crackdown on the HDP, parliament's third-largest party, under which thousands of its members were tried on mainly terrorism charges.

The party denies links to terrorism and called the move a "political coup".

In a written statement, the prosecutor said the HDP committed crimes against the independence of the state and its unbreakable unity with its country and people, according to Anadolu.

