Turkish tourism revenues leap 23% in Q2

ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's tourism revenues jumped 23.1% to $12.98 billion in the second quarter, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Monday, maintaining a strong trend in the sector.

Revenues in 2022 surged 53.4% from the previous year to a record high of $46.28 billion as lingering effects of the pandemic disappeared and fallout from the Ukraine war drove a rise in Russian arrivals.

Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.