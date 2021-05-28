Turkish trade deficit narrows 33% in April

Business and residential buildings are seen in Sisli district as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Istanbul, Turkey September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkey's foreign trade deficit narrowed 33.2% year-on-year in April to $3.058 billion according to the general trade system, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

After trade a year earlier was hit sharply by the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey's exports in April surged 109.2% and imports rose 61.1% compared with April 2020, the institute said. In 2020, the trade deficit climbed 69.1% to $49.915 billion.

