Turkish trade deficit narrows 47.5% in September

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit fell 47.5% year-on-year in September to $2.547 billion according to the general trade system, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

After trade a year earlier was hit by the pandemic, Turkey's September exports jumped 30% and imports rose 11.9% from the previous year, the institute said. In the first nine months of the year, the trade deficit narrowed 14.6% to $32.351 billion.

Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.