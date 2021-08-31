Turkish trade deficit widens to $4.28 bln in July

Trucks and shipping containers are pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey April 18, 2018. Picture taken April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit widened 51.3% year-on-year in July to $4.278 billion according to the general trade system, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

After trade a year earlier was hit by the pandemic, Turkey's exports climbed 10.2% and imports rose 16.8% compared with July 2020, the institute said. In the first seven months of the year, the trade deficit narrowed 4.7% to $26.72 billion.

Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Oben Mumcuoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

