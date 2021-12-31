Turkish trade deficit widens 6.9% in November

Trucks and shipping containers are pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

ISTANBUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit grew 6.9% year-on-year in November to $5.402 billion according to the general trade system, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Turkey's November exports climbed 33.7% and imports rose 27.3% from the previous year, the institute said. In the first 11 months of the year, the trade deficit narrowed 13.2% to $39.35 billion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Canan Sevgili Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.