Turkish Treasury says fight against inflation remains priority

ISTANBUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's Treasury said on Friday the fight against inflation remained the top priority in its macroeconomic policy and prudent fiscal policy would continue in the period ahead, with fiscal discipline never to be compromised.

In a statement following an overnight announcement of measures to support the economy, the Treasury said the use of lira and practices to increase its attractiveness will continue without compromising free market rules.

Reporting by Daren Butler; editing by Jason Neely

