Turkish unemployment climbs to 12% in July

A man stands next to public phones in Istanbul, Turkey, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate rose 1.4 percentage points month-on-month to 12.0 percent in July, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation climbed to 23.6% from 22.4% a month earlier, according to data released on Friday.

The labour underutilisation measure had risen at the start of the year to around a peak touched in May of 2020 during the height of the initial COVID-19 lockdown.

The labour force participation rate rose 0.9 percentage points from a month earlier to 51.2% in July. From January, the data was presented in a new format in line with international standards.

Reporting by Canan Sevgili Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.