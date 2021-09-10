Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkish unemployment climbs to 12% in July

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate rose 1.4 percentage points month-on-month to 12.0 percent in July, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation climbed to 23.6% from 22.4% a month earlier, according to data released on Friday.

The labour underutilisation measure had risen at the start of the year to around a peak touched in May of 2020 during the height of the initial COVID-19 lockdown.

The labour force participation rate rose 0.9 percentage points from a month earlier to 51.2% in July. From January, the data was presented in a new format in line with international standards.

