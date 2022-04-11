Turkish unemployment drops to 10.7% in February

ISTANBUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate dropped to 10.7% in February, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation fell 0.9 percentage points to 21.8%, data showed on Monday.

The labour underutilisation measure was on a falling trend for much of last year after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 under the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised unemployment rate for January was 11.2%, the data showed.

The labour force participation rate fell 0.2 percentage points from a month earlier to 52.2% in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.