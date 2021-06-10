Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkish unemployment rose to 13.9% in April -stats institute

Turkey's unemployment rate rose 0.9 percentage points to 13.9% in April, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation rose to 27.4% from 25.7% a month earlier, according to data released on Thursday.

Turkey relaxed coronavirus-related curbs on movement at the start of March in a process of normalisation, but tightened them again last month after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The labour underutilisation measure had risen in recent months to around a peak touched in May of last year during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. In 2020, unemployment was held down by a ban on layoffs that has been extended through end-June.

The labour force participation rate rose 0.1 percentage point in April to 51.3% from a month earlier. From January the data was presented in a new format in line with international standards.

