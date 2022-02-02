Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in Iraq, Syria - ministry

ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militants targets, including training camps, shelters and ammunition storage areas in Iraq and northern Syria, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

All the planes taking part in the operation, which it said targeted the areas of Derik, Sincar and Karacak, subsequently returned to their bases. It did not provide any information on casualties resulting from the operation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.