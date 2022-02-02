Skip to main content
Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in Iraq, Syria - ministry

ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militants targets, including training camps, shelters and ammunition storage areas in Iraq and northern Syria, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

All the planes taking part in the operation, which it said targeted the areas of Derik, Sincar and Karacak, subsequently returned to their bases. It did not provide any information on casualties resulting from the operation.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Sam Holmes

