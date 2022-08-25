Two injured in 'Israeli aerial aggression' over Hama's countryside - Syrian state media

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Two civilians were injured after Syrian air defences intercepted what it said was an Israeli "aerial aggression" targeting the cities of Hama and Tartus, state media reported on Thursday.

The raid also led to material damage and fires breaking out in several areas, they added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.