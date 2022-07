Two injured in Israeli 'aggression' targeting Syria's Tartus - ministry

July 2 (Reuters) - Syria on Saturday accused Israel of launching an "air aggression" from over the Mediterranean, west of Tripoli, with several missiles targeting south of Tartus.

This led to the injury of two civilians and some material damage, the Syrian ministry of defence said.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by William Mallard

