Two killed in 'quarrel' at Palestinian camp in Lebanon -state media

CAIRO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and seven were injured in a "quarrel" that erupted on Sunday in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali in Lebanon during the funeral of an engineer killed in an explosion there, Lebanon's state news agency reported.

The explosion rocked the Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night.

Reporting by Moataz Adbel Rahiem Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Gareth Jones

